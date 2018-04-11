William Sander Sells 5,000 Shares of Reis, Inc (REIS) Stock

Reis, Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) COO William Sander sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Sander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, William Sander sold 2,926 shares of Reis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $51,907.24.

On Wednesday, February 7th, William Sander sold 2,264 shares of Reis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $42,699.04.

Reis stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.90, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 1.03. Reis, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Reis had a positive return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. research analysts predict that Reis, Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Reis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Reis’s payout ratio is currently 475.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REIS. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reis during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Reis by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Reis by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 135,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reis by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Reis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reis in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/reis-inc-reis-coo-william-sander-sells-5000-shares-updated.html.

About Reis

Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.

Receive News & Ratings for Reis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.