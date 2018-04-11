Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Longbow Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Mollins sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $853,061.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,157,816.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregg J. Mollins sold 30,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.83, for a total value of $2,815,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,895 shares in the company, valued at $18,741,912.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,322 shares of company stock worth $5,431,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,396,000 after buying an additional 502,007 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,664,000 after buying an additional 671,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 771,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,744,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 485,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6,069.65, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

