Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 21,800 Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (SHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.9% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 28,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHI opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6,729.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.65. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $64.43.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.7647 per share. This represents a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

SHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments.

