South State Bank (NASDAQ:SSB) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State Bank (NASDAQ:SSB) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of South State Bank worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of South State Bank by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in South State Bank by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial bought a new stake in shares of South State Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of South State Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSB stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,099.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. South State Bank has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

South State Bank (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. South State Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $151.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that South State Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of South State Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill set a $94.00 price target on shares of South State Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of South State Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,018,599.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 8,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $791,207.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,501.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,252 shares of company stock worth $2,887,856. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South State Bank Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

