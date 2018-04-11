Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $131.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.13.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $85,589.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,502.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 50,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,708,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,470,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,785,794.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 140,805 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,571 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IFF stock opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.42 and a 52 week high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $10,681.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-19-75-million-stake-in-international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff-updated-updated.html.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.