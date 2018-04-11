Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Sinovac Biotech worth $21,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sinovac Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sinovac Biotech by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sinovac Biotech by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinovac Biotech by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sinovac Biotech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinovac Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Sinovac Biotech stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Sinovac Biotech Company Profile

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (Sinovac) is a holding company. The Company is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases, including hepatitis A, hepatitis B, seasonal influenza, Haemagglutinase5 Neuraminidase1 (H5N1) and Influenza A (H1N1) pandemic influenza and mumps.

