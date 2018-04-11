Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,038,500 Shares of Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.21% of Bill Barrett worth $32,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBG. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bill Barrett during the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill Barrett by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bill Barrett by 18.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bill Barrett by 115.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 104,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill Barrett in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Bill Barrett in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital raised Bill Barrett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill Barrett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Bill Barrett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bill Barrett in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bill Barrett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

NYSE BBG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,838. Bill Barrett Co. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Bill Barrett had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The business had revenue of $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Bill Barrett’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Bill Barrett Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill Barrett Company Profile

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin.

