Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 189,700 Shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Carlisle Companies worth $33,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 45.7% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,628,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley set a $125.00 target price on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 442,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,271. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6,018.88, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.94%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 189,700 Shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-33-19-million-stake-in-carlisle-companies-csl-updated-updated-updated.html.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.