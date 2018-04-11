Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.85 Million Stake in Internap (INAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,592,965 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Internap worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Internap by 2,313.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 370,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 355,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Internap by 629.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 351,880 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Internap in the fourth quarter valued at $5,224,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Internap in the third quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Internap by 111.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 237,147 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INAP stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Internap has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -496.68. The stock has a market cap of $219.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. Internap had a negative return on equity of 271.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Internap will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INAP. ValuEngine downgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Internap in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation is a technology provider of Internet infrastructure. The Company provides Internet infrastructure through both Colocation Business and Enterprise Services and Cloud Services. The Company operates through two segments: Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services.

