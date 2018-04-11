SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SS&C Technologies worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $994,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11,312.56, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.44 million. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

