Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.68 Million Holdings in Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:FFKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:FFKT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.38% of Farmers Capital Bank worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFKT. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers Capital Bank by 4,105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,258,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers Capital Bank by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,193 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers Capital Bank by 9.7% in the third quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 138,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Farmers Capital Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers Capital Bank by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

FFKT stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers Capital Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $307.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Farmers Capital Bank had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.26%. analysts anticipate that Farmers Capital Bank Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Farmers Capital Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

About Farmers Capital Bank

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

