Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.99 Million Position in Renasant Co. (RNST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Renasant worth $20,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Renasant by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Renasant news, Director Fred F. Sharpe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Rick Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,948 shares of company stock worth $1,048,833 over the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renasant stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2,161.44, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Hovde Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

