Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

RNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Hovde Group set a $47.00 target price on Renasant and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Renasant from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $44.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,151.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Renasant has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.19%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In related news, Director J Niles Mcneel sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $396,933.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Rick Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,948 shares of company stock worth $1,048,833. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/renasant-rnst-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine-updated.html.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.