JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Renault (RNO) a €100.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. BNP Paribas set a €99.00 ($122.22) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €97.72 ($120.64).

Shares of Renault stock traded down €0.22 ($0.27) on Monday, hitting €95.21 ($117.54). 909,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($91.00) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($124.32).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/renault-rno-pt-set-at-100-00-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated-updated.html.

About Renault

Renault, Société Anonyme designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.