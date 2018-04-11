Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

RSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($65.02) price target (up from GBX 4,200 ($59.36)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($73.50) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,880 ($54.84) to GBX 4,100 ($57.95) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,725 ($52.65).

Shares of LON RSW opened at GBX 4,714 ($66.63) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 12 month low of GBX 3,024 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,820 ($82.26).

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported GBX 72.70 ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Renishaw had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of £279.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%.

In other news, insider Kath Durrant bought 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,035 ($71.17) per share, with a total value of £9,969.30 ($14,090.88).

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines.

