Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

RSG traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.54. 2,588,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,148.25, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $88,287.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,364 shares of company stock worth $2,050,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

