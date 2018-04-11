KeyCorp Weighs in on Ctrip’s Q4 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ctrip in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ctrip’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Ctrip had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CTRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Ctrip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ctrip from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ctrip in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of Ctrip in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of Ctrip from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

CTRP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.66. 2,419,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ctrip has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,982.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ctrip by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ctrip by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ctrip by 5.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ctrip by 290.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ctrip by 20.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ctrip

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

