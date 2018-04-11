Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for General Electric (GE)
Posted by Kayla Brandon on Apr 11th, 2018
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) in the last few weeks:
- 4/11/2018 – General Electric was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/11/2018 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc to $1.07. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2018 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2018 – General Electric had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2018 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2018 – General Electric had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 4/3/2018 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2018 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.
- 3/28/2018 – General Electric had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 3/13/2018 – General Electric had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.
- 3/7/2018 – General Electric was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2018 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2018 – General Electric had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase.
- 2/26/2018 – General Electric had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
- 2/26/2018 – General Electric was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2018 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/15/2018 – General Electric is now covered by analysts at Barclays. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2018 – General Electric was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Vertical Research. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2018 – General Electric had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
Shares of GE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. 49,704,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,283,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $111,397.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Electric has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $30.54.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.
In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.
