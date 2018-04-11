Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for General Electric (GE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) in the last few weeks:

4/11/2018 – General Electric was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/11/2018 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc to $1.07. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2018 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2018 – General Electric had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2018 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2018 – General Electric had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/3/2018 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2018 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.

3/28/2018 – General Electric had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/13/2018 – General Electric had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

3/7/2018 – General Electric was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2018 – General Electric had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase.

2/26/2018 – General Electric had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

2/26/2018 – General Electric was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2018 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2018 – General Electric is now covered by analysts at Barclays. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2018 – General Electric was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Vertical Research. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – General Electric had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

Shares of GE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. 49,704,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,283,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $111,397.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Electric has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

