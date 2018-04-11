Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Outdoor Brands (AOBC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) recently:

3/6/2018 – American Outdoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2018 – American Outdoor Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/2/2018 – American Outdoor Brands was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – American Outdoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2018 – American Outdoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

2/27/2018 – American Outdoor Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.50.

2/2/2018 – American Outdoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.74, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.83 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.05%. research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.

