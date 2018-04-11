Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BB&T (BBT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BB&T (NYSE: BBT) recently:

4/11/2018 – BB&T was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2018 – BB&T had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2018 – BB&T was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2018 – BB&T was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

3/20/2018 – BB&T was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BB&T’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, higher interest rates and focus on non-interest income growth are expected to support revenues. Further, the company's continuous expansion via acquisitions and lower tax rates are likely to aid profitability. However, mounting expenses might hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, the company's significant exposure to risky loans remains a major concern. Further, a stretched valuation shows limited upside potential for the stock.”

2/28/2018 – BB&T was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BB&T’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, higher interest rates and focus on non-interest income growth are expected to support revenues. Further, the company's continuous expansion via acquisitions and lower tax rates are likely to aid profitability. However, mounting expenses and significant exposure to risky loans remain major concerns for the company. Further, a stretched valuation shows limited upside potential for the stock.”

Shares of BBT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,655. BB&T has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40,190.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 21,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,145,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher L. Henson sold 48,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $2,656,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,872.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,078 shares of company stock worth $9,316,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BB&T by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,689,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 860,902 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BB&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,406,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BB&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,318,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,604,000 after purchasing an additional 201,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BB&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,831,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in BB&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,957,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.