ResMed (RMD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about ResMed (NYSE:RMD) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ResMed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.8829189999595 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RMD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.44. 538,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,880. ResMed has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,528.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.90.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $601.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that ResMed will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ResMed to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $58,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $487,083.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,792.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,889 shares of company stock worth $4,497,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

