ResMed (RMD) versus Baxter International (BAX) Financial Analysis

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ResMed and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 3 6 2 0 1.91 Baxter International 0 5 9 1 2.73

ResMed presently has a consensus price target of $68.80, indicating a potential downside of 28.82%. Baxter International has a consensus price target of $71.62, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Baxter International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than ResMed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Baxter International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $2.07 billion 6.66 $342.28 million $2.82 34.14 Baxter International $10.56 billion 3.35 $717.00 million $2.48 26.40

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than ResMed. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 12.98% 22.75% 12.86% Baxter International 6.79% 15.11% 8.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ResMed pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ResMed pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Baxter International pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ResMed has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ResMed is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

ResMed has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ResMed beats Baxter International on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases. SDB includes obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other respiratory disorders that occur during sleep. Its cloud-based software digital health applications, along with its devices, are designed to provide connected care to improve patient outcomes. The Company’s portfolio of products includes devices, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) and cloud-based software informatics solutions. The Company produces Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Variable Positive Airway Pressure (VPAP) and AutoSet systems for the titration and treatment of SDB.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products. The Renal business offers a portfolio to meet the needs of patients with end-stage renal disease, or irreversible kidney disease and acute kidney injuries, including technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) and additional dialysis services. Its products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors’ offices and by patients at home under physician supervision.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.