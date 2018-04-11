Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

News articles about Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Resolute Forest Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.4600560378365 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently commented on RFP shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.85, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $898.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

In related news, Director Randall C. Benson bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,064.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,134 shares in the company, valued at $84,837.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

