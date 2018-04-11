Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Resonant announced it has reached a settlement agreement of the proxy contest with Park City Capital. Under the agreement, the company has agreed to nominate four new candidates for the Board of Directors, two of which, Alan Howe and Jack Jacobs, were included in Park City Capital’s slate. In return, Park City Capital has agreed to a nine month standstill. While we always thought the risk of losing the proxy contest was low, we nevertheless see the settlement as a positive for RESN shares as it removes a major distraction from management. Together with the recent capital raise that has significantly mitigated near-term balance sheet risk, the proxy contest settlement should now allow management to devote 100% of its time to growing the business and executing on its 50+ contracted filter designs. Reiterate Buy and $6 PT .””

RESN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Securities set a $14.00 target price on shares of Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resonant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of RESN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 38,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Resonant has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Resonant had a negative net margin of 3,315.93% and a negative return on equity of 126.81%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,803.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,599.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $87,440. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $5,753,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

