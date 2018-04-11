Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.58% of Resources Connection worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 37.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $488.49, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Resources Connection from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/resources-connection-inc-recn-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-updated.html.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.