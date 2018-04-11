Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REVG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Rev Group to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rev Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rev Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

REVG stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,301.17, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.04 million. Rev Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Rev Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $2,253,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,208.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rev Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

