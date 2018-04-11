Head to Head Survey: Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) & Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Abeona Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Abeona Therapeutics -3,263.92% -24.57% -22.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Abeona Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 10,566.94 -$42.21 million ($5.84) -2.95 Abeona Therapeutics $840,000.00 998.01 -$27.31 million ($0.66) -26.89

Abeona Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Abeona Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals and Abeona Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $35.80, suggesting a potential upside of 108.02%. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 71.43%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Abeona Therapeutics.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals beats Abeona Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The company's product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). It is also developing ABO-101 (AAV-NAGLU) for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB), ABO-201 (AAV-CLN3) gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease (JNCL), ABO-202 (AAV-CLN1) for treatment of infantile Batten disease (INCL), EB-201 for epidermolysis bullosa, ABO-301 (AAV-FANCC) for Fanconi anemia disorder and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy for rare blood diseases. The Company also has a plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including alpha-1 protease inhibitor (SDF Alpha) for inherited COPD, using its proprietary Salt Diafiltration ethanol-free process.

