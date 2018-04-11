Reviewing Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) and Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brookdale Senior Living has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Services Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Healthcare Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookdale Senior Living $4.75 billion 0.26 -$571.41 million ($0.78) -8.36 Healthcare Services Group $1.87 billion 1.66 $88.22 million $1.19 35.30

Healthcare Services Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookdale Senior Living. Brookdale Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookdale Senior Living and Healthcare Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookdale Senior Living 0 2 2 0 2.50 Healthcare Services Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.71%. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.54%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than Healthcare Services Group.

Dividends

Healthcare Services Group pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Brookdale Senior Living does not pay a dividend. Healthcare Services Group pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Healthcare Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Healthcare Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Healthcare Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookdale Senior Living -12.04% -8.40% -1.80% Healthcare Services Group 4.73% 23.17% 14.01%

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats Brookdale Senior Living on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens. The Assisted Living segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities, and freestanding single story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity frail and elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The CCRCs – Rental segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health. The Brookdale Ancillary Services segment provides outpatient therapy, home health, and hospice services; and education and wellness programs to residents of its communities, as well as to other senior living communities. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 129 retirement center communities with 24,476 units; 822 assisted living communities with 56,718 units; and 72 CCRCs with 19,388 units, as well as owned or leased 794 communities with 66,641 units and provided management services with respect to 229 communities with 33,941 units for third parties or unconsolidated ventures. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

