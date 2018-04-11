Reviewing CAE (CAE) and The Competition

CAE (NYSE: CAE) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CAE to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CAE pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CAE has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CAE lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CAE and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 2 2 0 2.50 CAE Competitors 43 277 454 11 2.55

CAE currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.14%. Given CAE’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

CAE has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE’s rivals have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 11.31% 13.03% 5.20% CAE Competitors -0.24% -138.93% 17.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAE and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.06 billion $191.59 million 24.42 CAE Competitors $793.44 million $37.86 million 4.67

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. CAE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAE beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc. provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Company is a training systems integrator for defense forces across the air, land and sea domains, and for government and civil security organizations responsible for public safety. The Company designs, manufactures and markets simulators, simulation center management solutions and courseware for training of medical and allied healthcare students and clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals and defense organizations across the world.

