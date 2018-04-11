Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) & Kona Grill (KONA) Financial Analysis

Chanticleer (NASDAQ: BURG) and Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chanticleer and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer 0 0 0 0 N/A Kona Grill 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kona Grill has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 242.59%. Given Kona Grill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kona Grill is more favorable than Chanticleer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chanticleer and Kona Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer $41.43 million 0.25 -$6.79 million N/A N/A Kona Grill $179.08 million 0.10 -$23.43 million N/A N/A

Chanticleer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kona Grill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Chanticleer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Kona Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Chanticleer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chanticleer and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer -14.63% -39.26% -15.84% Kona Grill -13.09% -70.02% -12.00%

Volatility & Risk

Chanticleer has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kona Grill beats Chanticleer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chanticleer Company Profile

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 11, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. Kona Grill, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

