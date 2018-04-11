Reviewing Extreme Networks (EXTR) and Lantronix (LTRX)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Extreme Networks has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantronix has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks -2.72% 44.24% 8.63% Lantronix -1.42% 3.84% 2.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Extreme Networks and Lantronix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lantronix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Extreme Networks currently has a consensus price target of $16.70, suggesting a potential upside of 55.49%. Lantronix has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.05%. Given Lantronix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lantronix is more favorable than Extreme Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extreme Networks and Lantronix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $598.12 million 2.07 -$8.51 million $0.34 31.59 Lantronix $44.73 million 0.87 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Lantronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extreme Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Extreme Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Extreme Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.4% of Lantronix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Extreme Networks beats Lantronix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

