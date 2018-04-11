Reviewing Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) & Amerigo Resources (ARREF)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Amerigo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $16.40 billion 1.59 $1.82 billion $1.17 15.42 Amerigo Resources $134.03 million 1.08 $7.98 million $0.04 20.42

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Amerigo Resources. Freeport-McMoRan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Freeport-McMoRan and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 3 10 5 0 2.11 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus target price of $17.61, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 11.08% 16.57% 4.59% Amerigo Resources 5.96% 8.73% 3.56%

Volatility and Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Amerigo Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas assets comprising oil and natural gas production onshore in South Louisiana; and on the Gulf of Mexico shelf and oil production offshore California. As of December 31, 2017, the company's estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 86.7 billion pounds of copper, 23.5 million ounces of gold, and 2.84 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as estimated proved developed oil and natural gas reserves totaled 10.1 million barrels of oil equivalents. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

