Fresh Healthy Vending (VEND) vs. Standex International (SXI) Head to Head Survey

Standex International (NYSE: SXI) and Fresh Healthy Vending (OTCMKTS:VEND) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standex International and Fresh Healthy Vending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standex International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Fresh Healthy Vending 0 0 1 0 3.00

Standex International presently has a consensus price target of $118.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Standex International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Standex International is more favorable than Fresh Healthy Vending.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Standex International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fresh Healthy Vending shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Standex International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Fresh Healthy Vending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Standex International has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Healthy Vending has a beta of -8.15, meaning that its stock price is 915% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standex International and Fresh Healthy Vending’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standex International $755.26 million 1.65 $46.54 million $4.55 21.41 Fresh Healthy Vending $4.27 million 25.53 -$11.26 million N/A N/A

Standex International has higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Healthy Vending.

Profitability

This table compares Standex International and Fresh Healthy Vending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standex International 3.99% 14.98% 7.01% Fresh Healthy Vending -861.36% N/A -72.26%

Dividends

Standex International pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Fresh Healthy Vending does not pay a dividend. Standex International pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standex International has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Standex International beats Fresh Healthy Vending on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases. Its Engraving segment provides mold texturizing and slush molding tools; and roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machineries, as well as project management and design services. It serves automotive, plastic, building product, synthetic material, converting, textile and paper, computer, houseware, hygiene product tooling, and aerospace industries. The company's Engineering Technologies segment offers customized solutions used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and space markets. Its Electronics segment offers electronic components, including reed relays, fluid level sensors, and electronic assemblies; and wound transformers and inductors, assemblies, and mechanical packaging and planar transformers for the transportation, smart-grid, energy, appliance, HVAC, security, military, medical, aerospace, test and measurement, power distribution, and general industrial applications. The company's Hydraulics segment offers telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders, and pneumatic cylinders for use in construction equipment, refuse, airline support, mining, oil and gas, and other material handling applications. Standex International Corporation sells its products through dealers and industry representatives. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

Fresh Healthy Vending Company Profile

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc., a franchise development company, operates vending machines and micro markets in North America, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. The company and its franchisees operate approximately 3,000 vending machines and micro markets that provide natural and organic food and beverage products. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. in March 2016. Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

