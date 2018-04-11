Reviewing Group 1 Automotive (GPI) & The Competition

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Group 1 Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive’s competitors have a beta of 9.98, suggesting that their average share price is 898% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 1.89% 15.85% 3.45% Group 1 Automotive Competitors 3.22% 33.52% 3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Group 1 Automotive and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 1 6 1 0 2.00 Group 1 Automotive Competitors 115 611 663 28 2.43

Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $81.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion $213.44 million 8.01 Group 1 Automotive Competitors $8.01 billion $220.42 million 12.39

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Group 1 Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive competitors beat Group 1 Automotive on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S., which includes the activities of its corporate office, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The Company owned and operated 224 franchises, representing 32 brands of automobiles, at 171 dealership locations and 47 collision centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.