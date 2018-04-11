Head-To-Head Analysis: Hardinge (HDNG) and Its Competitors

Hardinge (NASDAQ: HDNG) is one of 2 public companies in the “Machine tools, metal cutting type” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hardinge to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hardinge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hardinge 1.84% 6.50% 3.50% Hardinge Competitors 4.19% 11.80% 5.56%

Risk & Volatility

Hardinge has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hardinge’s peers have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hardinge and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hardinge 0 0 0 0 N/A Hardinge Competitors 17 81 83 0 2.36

As a group, “Machine tools, metal cutting type” companies have a potential upside of 26.60%. Given Hardinge’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hardinge has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hardinge and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hardinge $317.92 million $5.84 million N/A Hardinge Competitors $1.19 billion $27.49 million 26.27

Hardinge’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hardinge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Hardinge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of shares of all “Machine tools, metal cutting type” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Hardinge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Machine tools, metal cutting type” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hardinge pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. As a group, “Machine tools, metal cutting type” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 52.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hardinge peers beat Hardinge on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Hardinge Company Profile

Hardinge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Metalcutting Machine Solutions, and Aftermarket Tooling and Accessories. It offers computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts for machines, and other industrial products, as well as engineers and supplies high precision, standard, and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories. The company also provides post-sale support services, such as operation and maintenance training, in-field maintenance, and in-field repair. It serves small and medium-sized independent job shops. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, agents, and manufacturers' representatives. Hardinge Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

