Critical Review: LKQ (LKQ) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LKQ and Harley-Davidson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ $9.74 billion 1.21 $533.74 million $1.88 20.28 Harley-Davidson $4.92 billion 1.45 $521.75 million $3.50 12.11

LKQ has higher revenue and earnings than Harley-Davidson. Harley-Davidson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LKQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of LKQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of LKQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LKQ and Harley-Davidson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LKQ 0 1 10 0 2.91 Harley-Davidson 1 13 6 0 2.25

LKQ currently has a consensus target price of $44.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.36%. Harley-Davidson has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.52%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than LKQ.

Risk and Volatility

LKQ has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harley-Davidson has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LKQ and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ 5.48% 14.84% 6.70% Harley-Davidson 10.62% 31.23% 5.92%

Dividends

Harley-Davidson pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. LKQ does not pay a dividend. Harley-Davidson pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harley-Davidson has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

LKQ beats Harley-Davidson on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. Further, it designs, manufactures, and markets vehicle equipment and accessories. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. LKQ Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services. The Company manufactures and sells at wholesale cruiser and touring motorcycles. The Financial Services segment consists of HDFS, which provides wholesale and retail financing and insurance-related programs to the Harley-Davidson dealers and their retail customers. HDFS is engaged in the business of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.