Netlist (NLST) and IBM (IBM) Head-To-Head Contrast

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

IBM has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of -1.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IBM and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBM 5 14 9 0 2.14 Netlist 0 0 2 0 3.00

IBM currently has a consensus price target of $165.95, indicating a potential upside of 6.79%. Netlist has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 869.57%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than IBM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IBM and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBM $79.14 billion 1.81 $5.75 billion $13.80 11.26 Netlist $38.32 million 0.51 -$13.42 million ($0.20) -1.15

IBM has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IBM and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBM 7.27% 69.48% 10.67% Netlist -35.02% N/A -70.49%

Dividends

IBM pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Netlist does not pay a dividend. IBM pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IBM has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of IBM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IBM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBM beats Netlist on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The company's Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and finance, procurement, talent and engagement, and industry-specific business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The company's Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term working capital financing to suppliers, distributors, and resellers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. International Business Machines Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which offers data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells certain Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale datacenter operators, and storage vendors through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

