International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) & The Competition Critical Survey

International Speedway (NASDAQ: ISCA) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Racing, including track operation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare International Speedway to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of International Speedway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of shares of all “Racing, including track operation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of International Speedway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Racing, including track operation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

International Speedway pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. International Speedway pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Racing, including track operation” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 30.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. International Speedway has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. International Speedway is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

International Speedway has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Speedway’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Speedway and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Speedway $671.43 million $110.82 million 25.03 International Speedway Competitors $547.20 million $102.89 million 28.23

International Speedway has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. International Speedway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares International Speedway and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Speedway 38.51% 5.25% 3.44% International Speedway Competitors 25.39% 7.80% 3.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Speedway and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Speedway 1 0 0 0 1.00 International Speedway Competitors 18 39 57 2 2.37

International Speedway currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. As a group, “Racing, including track operation” companies have a potential upside of 3.23%. Given International Speedway’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Speedway has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

International Speedway competitors beat International Speedway on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. The company is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service. In addition, it uses its motorsports entertainment facilities for testing for teams, driving schools, riding experiences, car shows, auto fairs, concerts, and music festivals, as well as settings for television commercials, print advertisements, and motion pictures. Further, the company engages in souvenir merchandising operations. It owns and/or operates 13 motorsports entertainment facilities with approximately 761,000 grandstand seats and 560 suites. The company was formerly known as Daytona International Speedway Corporation and changed its name to International Speedway Corporation in 1968. International Speedway Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

