JA Solar (JASO) & Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Financial Survey

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) and JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and JA Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol -2.14% -8.84% -4.96% JA Solar 2.84% 7.73% 2.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of JA Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and JA Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol $1.63 billion 0.08 -$34.96 million ($0.85) -3.59 JA Solar $2.27 billion 0.15 $102.89 million $1.88 3.75

JA Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ethanol. Pacific Ethanol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JA Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pacific Ethanol and JA Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol 0 0 3 0 3.00 JA Solar 1 2 0 0 1.67

Pacific Ethanol presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 271.58%. JA Solar has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.17%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than JA Solar.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JA Solar has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JA Solar beats Pacific Ethanol on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States. It also markets ethanol co-products, including wet distiller’s grains and syrup (WDG), for the Pacific Ethanol Plants. Its 83% ownership interest in New PE Holdco LLC, the owner of each of the plant holding companies, that collectively own the Pacific Ethanol Plants. Its ethanol customers are integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers who blend ethanol into gasoline. Effective September 02, 2014, Pacific Ethanol Inc raised its interest to 96% from 91%, by acquiring a 5% interest, in PE Op Co.

JA Solar Company Profile

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies. The company's principal products include monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar cells and modules. It also provides monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services. The company sells its products primarily under the JA Solar brand name, as well as produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers under their brand names. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. sells its solar cell and module products to module manufacturers, system integrators, project developers, and distributors worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

