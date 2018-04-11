Analyzing Liberty Global (LBTYA) and The Competition

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is one of 32 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Liberty Global to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Liberty Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -15.83% -21.22% -3.59% Liberty Global Competitors 1,300.50% 28.94% 4.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $15.05 billion -$2.78 billion -13.98 Liberty Global Competitors $12.88 billion $1.94 billion 54.10

Liberty Global has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 1 1 11 0 2.77 Liberty Global Competitors 290 1472 2271 75 2.52

Liberty Global presently has a consensus price target of $43.15, suggesting a potential upside of 34.80%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 23.19%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Liberty Global competitors beat Liberty Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

