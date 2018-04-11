Reviewing Marks & Spencer (MAKSY) & Francesca’s (FRAN)

Marks & Spencer (OTCMKTS: MAKSY) and Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Marks & Spencer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Francesca’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Francesca’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Marks & Spencer has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca’s has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marks & Spencer pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Francesca’s does not pay a dividend. Marks & Spencer pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Marks & Spencer and Francesca’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marks & Spencer 1 0 0 0 1.00 Francesca’s 0 5 1 0 2.17

Francesca’s has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.41%. Given Francesca’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Francesca’s is more favorable than Marks & Spencer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marks & Spencer and Francesca’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marks & Spencer $14.40 billion 0.42 $153.08 million $0.83 9.07 Francesca’s $471.68 million 0.35 $15.56 million $0.52 9.12

Marks & Spencer has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s. Marks & Spencer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Francesca’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marks & Spencer and Francesca’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marks & Spencer N/A N/A N/A Francesca’s 3.30% 16.52% 9.72%

Summary

Francesca’s beats Marks & Spencer on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marks & Spencer Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 942 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line stores and 41 outlet stores in the United Kingdom. It also operates 454 stores in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Marks and Spencer Group plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 721 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

