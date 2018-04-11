Head to Head Comparison: Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) & OXiGENE (MATN)

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) and OXiGENE (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heat Biologics and OXiGENE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics $1.51 million 4.84 -$11.84 million ($7.10) -0.18 OXiGENE N/A N/A -$13.65 million ($0.51) -0.49

Heat Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than OXiGENE. OXiGENE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heat Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Heat Biologics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OXiGENE has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heat Biologics and OXiGENE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics -782.32% -153.27% -75.49% OXiGENE N/A -210.82% -175.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heat Biologics and OXiGENE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 OXiGENE 0 1 2 0 2.67

Heat Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,644.19%. OXiGENE has a consensus target price of $1.67, indicating a potential upside of 569.61%. Given Heat Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heat Biologics is more favorable than OXiGENE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Heat Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heat Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of OXiGENE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heat Biologics beats OXiGENE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness. Its TCAP product candidates include ImPACT platform technology that develops product candidates consist of live, allogeneic off-the-shelf genetically-modified, and irradiated human cancer cells; and Combination Pan-antigen Cytotoxic Therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy designed to deliver T-cell activation and enhanced, and T-cell specific co-stimulation in a single treatment. The company is developing HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo) for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical trial product candidates include HS-130 for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and PTX-35 and PTX-15 for treating tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About OXiGENE

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of vascular disrupting agents for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its principal clinical stage product includes fosbretabulin tromethamine, a reversible tubulin binding agent, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase II clinical trial for treating neuroendocrine tumors. The company also develops OXi4503 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial stage for treating patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

