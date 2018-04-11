Reviewing Michael Kors (KORS) and Vera Bradley (VRA)

Michael Kors (NYSE: KORS) and Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Michael Kors and Vera Bradley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Michael Kors 11.32% 40.86% 24.94% Vera Bradley 1.54% 7.66% 6.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Michael Kors and Vera Bradley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Michael Kors $4.49 billion 2.22 $552.50 million $4.24 15.46 Vera Bradley $454.65 million 0.86 $7.01 million $0.60 18.30

Michael Kors has higher revenue and earnings than Vera Bradley. Michael Kors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vera Bradley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Michael Kors and Vera Bradley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Michael Kors 1 15 12 0 2.39 Vera Bradley 0 4 2 0 2.33

Michael Kors currently has a consensus target price of $64.54, indicating a potential downside of 1.54%. Vera Bradley has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Vera Bradley’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vera Bradley is more favorable than Michael Kors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Michael Kors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Vera Bradley shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Michael Kors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Vera Bradley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Michael Kors has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vera Bradley has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Michael Kors beats Vera Bradley on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear. It operates collection stores and lifestyle stores, including concessions and outlet stores. As of April 1, 2017, this segment operated 398 retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Latin America, including concessions; and 429 international retail stores, including concessions in Europe and Asia, as well as e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, China, and Japan. The Wholesale segment sells accessories, such as handbags and small leather goods, footwear, and women's and men's apparel to department stores and specialty shops in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The Licensing segment licenses its trademarks on products, such as fragrances, beauty, eyewear, belts, cold weather accessories, jewelry, watches, coats, men's suits, swimwear, socks, furs, and ties, as well as licenses rights to third parties to sell the company's products in various geographical regions, such as Brazil, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company sells its products under the names of MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. Michael Kors Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc. (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories. The Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, direct-to-consumer eBay sales and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As of January 28, 2017, the Indirect business consisted of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations, substantially all of which were located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, the Company’s wholesale customer in Japan, and third-party inventory liquidators.

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.