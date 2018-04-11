Comparing Nordic American Tanker (NAT) and The Competition

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE: NAT) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nordic American Tanker to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordic American Tanker and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tanker $154.68 million -$75.50 million -2.89 Nordic American Tanker Competitors $2.48 billion $323.25 million -0.94

Nordic American Tanker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tanker. Nordic American Tanker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Tanker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tanker -48.82% -9.01% -5.72% Nordic American Tanker Competitors -0.68% 4.01% 1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nordic American Tanker and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tanker 2 4 1 0 1.86 Nordic American Tanker Competitors 238 768 1134 37 2.45

Nordic American Tanker currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.15%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Nordic American Tanker’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nordic American Tanker is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Nordic American Tanker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nordic American Tanker has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tanker’s peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nordic American Tanker pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Nordic American Tanker pays out -16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 74.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordic American Tanker is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Nordic American Tanker peers beat Nordic American Tanker on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil. The vessels in the Company’s fleet are homogenous and interchangeable. The Company’s vessels are employed in the spot market. The Company’s vessels include Nordic Harrier, Nordic Hawk, Nordic Hunter, Nordic Voyager, Nordic Fighter, Nordic Freedom, Nordic Discovery, Nordic Saturn, Nordic Jupiter, Nordic Moon, Nordic Apollo, Nordic Cosmos, Nordic Sprite, Nordic Mistral, Nordic Passat, Nordic Vega, Nordic Breeze, Nordic Zenith, Nordic Sprinter, Nordic Skier and Nordic Light.

