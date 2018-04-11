Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) versus WD-40 (WDFC) Critical Review

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) and WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

WD-40 pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet does not pay a dividend. WD-40 pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ollie's Bargain Outlet and WD-40’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie's Bargain Outlet $1.08 billion 3.58 $127.59 million $1.25 49.64 WD-40 $380.51 million 4.81 $52.93 million $3.72 35.35

Ollie's Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than WD-40. WD-40 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie's Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WD-40 has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of WD-40 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and WD-40, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie's Bargain Outlet 1 6 6 0 2.38 WD-40 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $56.42, suggesting a potential downside of 9.08%. WD-40 has a consensus target price of $125.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.44%. Given WD-40’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WD-40 is more favorable than Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie's Bargain Outlet and WD-40’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie's Bargain Outlet 11.85% 11.23% 7.86% WD-40 14.29% 39.25% 14.99%

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products. It offers cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, plastic containers, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, bedding, towels, curtains, laminate flooring, commercial and residential carpeting, air conditioners, home electronics, cellular accessories, dolls, action figures, puzzles, action figures, puzzles, educational toys, board games, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture and lawn and garden. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated 234 stores across 19 contiguous states in the Eastern half of the United States.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

