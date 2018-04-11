Reviewing Piper Jaffray (PJC) and Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Piper Jaffray (NYSE: PJC) and Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Jaffray and Raymond James Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray -7.30% 11.58% 4.72% Raymond James Financial 9.00% 14.87% 2.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Piper Jaffray and Raymond James Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray 1 4 1 0 2.00 Raymond James Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71

Piper Jaffray presently has a consensus price target of $30.93, suggesting a potential downside of 61.56%. Raymond James Financial has a consensus price target of $101.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Raymond James Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Raymond James Financial is more favorable than Piper Jaffray.

Volatility & Risk

Piper Jaffray has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raymond James Financial has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Piper Jaffray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Raymond James Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Piper Jaffray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Raymond James Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Piper Jaffray and Raymond James Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray $895.19 million 1.37 -$61.93 million N/A N/A Raymond James Financial $6.52 billion 1.93 $636.23 million $5.23 16.58

Raymond James Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Jaffray.

Dividends

Piper Jaffray pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Raymond James Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raymond James Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Raymond James Financial beats Piper Jaffray on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Jaffray Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies is an investment bank and asset management company. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets and Asset Management. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment includes its traditional asset management business and its investments in registered funds and private funds or partnerships that it manages. It provides a range of products and services, including equity and debt capital markets products; public finance services; financial advisory services; equity and fixed income institutional brokerage; equity and fixed income research, and asset management services. The Company serves the needs of corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities and institutional investors in the United States and internationally.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

