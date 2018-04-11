Sharp (SHCAY) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) Critical Contrast

Sony (NYSE: SNE) and Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sony and Sharp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony $67.89 billion 0.92 $681.58 million $0.51 97.35 Sharp $18.97 billion 0.83 -$231.34 million N/A N/A

Sony has higher revenue and earnings than Sharp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Sony shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sharp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sony pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sharp does not pay a dividend. Sony pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sony has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sony and Sharp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony 0 4 2 1 2.57 Sharp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sony presently has a consensus price target of $46.92, indicating a potential downside of 5.49%. Given Sony’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sony is more favorable than Sharp.

Risk & Volatility

Sony has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharp has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sony and Sharp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony 6.29% 15.00% 2.73% Sharp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sony beats Sharp on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. It offers LCD televisions, optical pickups, mobile phones, tablets, audio equipment and video conference systems, batteries, broadcast and professional-use video equipment, and DVD-players/recorders; and Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, ROMs, CDs, DVDs, and UMDs. The company also provides Internet broadband network services to subscribers, as well as creates and distributes content through its portal services to various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and interchangeable lens cameras, compact digital cameras, and consumer and professional video cameras, as well as display products comprising projectors and medical equipment. In addition, it offers PlayStation hardware, including home and portable game consoles; network services relating to game, video, and music content; and packaged software and peripheral devices, as well as complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Further, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as television programming, including scripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, made for television movies and miniseries, and other programming; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Additionally, it produces and distributes recorded music, animation titles, and game applications; engages in music publishing business; and provides life and non-life insurance, savings products, and loans. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of telecommunications equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components. The Company operates through seven segments. The IoT Communication segment provides mobile phones, tablet terminals, electronic dictionaries, calculators and facsimiles, among others. The Health & Environment System segment provides refrigerator, overheated steam oven, microwave oven, small cooking appliances. The Business Solution segment provides Point of Sale (POS) system equipment, electronic register, business projector, information display, among others. The Camera Module segment provides camera modules, camera module manufacturing facilities. The Electronic Device segment provides sensor module, proximity sensor and dust sensor, among others. The Energy Solution segment provides solar cell, and storage battery. The Display Device segment provides liquid crystal diode (LCD) color TV and Blu-ray disc recorder.

