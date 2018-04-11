Head-To-Head Contrast: Tetra Tech (TTEK) versus Its Competitors

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) is one of 15 public companies in the “Engineering services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tetra Tech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Tech’s competitors have a beta of 5.25, meaning that their average stock price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Engineering services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tetra Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Engineering services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tetra Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tetra Tech Competitors 29 264 291 0 2.45

Tetra Tech currently has a consensus target price of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. As a group, “Engineering services” companies have a potential upside of 35.69%. Given Tetra Tech’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tetra Tech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $2.75 billion $117.87 million 23.54 Tetra Tech Competitors $3.01 billion $76.95 million 13.50

Tetra Tech’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tetra Tech. Tetra Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 4.83% 14.26% 7.03% Tetra Tech Competitors -3.76% -5.53% 0.91%

Summary

Tetra Tech beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services. The RME segment provides consulting and engineering services across the world for a range of resource management and energy needs. The Company includes wind-down of its non-core construction activities in the RCM segment. Its solutions span the entire life cycle of consulting and engineering projects and include applied science, research and technology, engineering, design, construction management, operations and maintenance, and information technology. It provides its services to a diverse base of international, the United States commercial, the United Sates federal clients.

