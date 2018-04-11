Reviewing VTTI Energy Partners (VTTI) and Rose Rock Midstream (NYSE:RRMS)

Rose Rock Midstream (NYSE: RRMS) and VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rose Rock Midstream and VTTI Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rose Rock Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A VTTI Energy Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

VTTI Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given VTTI Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VTTI Energy Partners is more favorable than Rose Rock Midstream.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rose Rock Midstream and VTTI Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rose Rock Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VTTI Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rose Rock Midstream and VTTI Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rose Rock Midstream 5.87% 8.49% 3.12% VTTI Energy Partners 35.11% 8.09% 7.61%

Dividends

Rose Rock Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. VTTI Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rose Rock Midstream has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and VTTI Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Rose Rock Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of VTTI Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VTTI Energy Partners beats Rose Rock Midstream on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rose Rock Midstream Company Profile

Rose Rock Midstream, L.P. owns, operates, develops and acquires diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in providing midstream energy related services, such as crude oil gathering, transportation, storage, distribution and marketing in Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming. Its segments include Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Its Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses in the United States. Its Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses in the United States. Its Supply and Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing and blending business in the United States. The Company operates in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and Montana, the Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Niobrara Shale in the Rocky Mountain region, and the Granite Wash and Mississippi Lime Play in the Mid-Continent region.

VTTI Energy Partners Company Profile

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Its terminals are located in international supply and demand centers for refined petroleum products and crude oil and provide midstream infrastructure services to its customers at these international market hubs. It provides storage and terminaling services for energy industry participants, including marketing companies, integrated oil companies, national oil companies, distributors, and chemical and petrochemical companies.

