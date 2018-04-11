Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,564 Shares of Revlon Inc (REV)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Revlon worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 129,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revlon stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44. Revlon Inc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,236.06, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Revlon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures, markets and sells around the world a range of beauty and personal care products, including color cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, as well as beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products.

